Siakam chipped in 23 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 116-105 victory over the Kings.

Siakam has been on quite the scoring tear recently, averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.8 threes on a 40.7 percent clip across 32.2 minutes in his last six appearances. While Indiana continues to deal with a slew of injuries, Siakam and other key contributors within the starting lineup like Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are healthy and have prompted the team to string back-to-back wins.