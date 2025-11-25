Siakam accumulated 24 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to the Pistons.

This was just the third game this season that Siakam failed to connect from three-point range, but he delivered in every other statistical category. He's having a big year as the main man in Indiana, posting averages of 24.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.2 steals per game.