Siakam logged 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 loss to Minnesota.

Siakam led the Pacers in scoring Thursday, and the eighth-year forward has been stroking it as of late. He's shot 50.0 percent or better in six of his last eight games and has emphasized interior scoring over three-point attempts. In his last 10 games, Siakam has averaged 19.4 points on 52.6 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 32.4 minutes per game.