Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 27 points vs. New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam posted 27 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win over the Pelicans.
Siakam knocked down a team-high four triples and finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer in the win. The star forward reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight game and has now done so in all but one of his eight appearances in January. He's averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.0 minutes per game so far this month.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Delivers double-double in defeat•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads Indiana with 21 points•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads Pacers to victory•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 22 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Game-high 34 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Near double-double in loss•