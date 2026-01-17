Siakam posted 27 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win over the Pelicans.

Siakam knocked down a team-high four triples and finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer in the win. The star forward reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight game and has now done so in all but one of his eight appearances in January. He's averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.0 minutes per game so far this month.