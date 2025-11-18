Siakam registered 29 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to the Pistons.

Siakam again led his team in points in a losing effort, as the Pacers collected their eighth straight loss. Last year's Eastern Conference champions have opened the 2025-26 season 1-13, which currently stands as the worst record in the league.