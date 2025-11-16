Siakam notched 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 129-111 loss to the Raptors.

Siakam was the leading scorer for a depleted Pacers team, and he was one of two players who notched double-digit points. The star forward has been the Pacers' go-to option on offense regularly, so his numbers aren't surprising, especially when considering his sky-high usage rate.