Siakam had 33 points (14-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 142-116 loss to the Heat.

Siakam bounced back admirably from the 11-point performance he posted in Friday's loss to the Celtics. This was Siakam's fifth game in which he cleared the 30-point mark this season, but it's only the second time he's done it since the beginning of December. Even though opposing defenses are planning to slow Siakam down, the star forward should continue to operate as the Pacers' go-to option on offense regardless of the opponent.