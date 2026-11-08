Siakam recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to Denver.

Siakam led all players in scoring with an efficient shooting effort from the field, as he was one of four Pacers who finished with 10 or more points. Siakam has tallied 20-plus points in two consecutive outings, but his lack of defensive stats and a season-low two boards will leave fantasy managers wanting more. However, with Indiana's roster banged up, the 32-year-old should continue to operate as the focal point of the offense.