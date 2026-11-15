Siakam recorded 31 points (12-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 loss to Philadelphia.

Siakam was ultra efficient en route to a season- and team-high 31 points, but it wasn't enough to extend Indiana's win streak to three games. He's now led the Pacers in scoring in five consecutive outings, as he's averaging 26.0 points per contest over that same stretch. Siakam should continue racking up stats across the board despite his quiet night on the glass and in terms of defensive contributions.