Siakam posted 21 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Siakam was incredibly efficient during Sunday's game, missing only one of his 10 shot attempts. The veteran forward played only 21 minutes in the blowout win in Game 4, but he was crucial to the team's dominant performance, resulting in Indiana taking a 3-1 series lead.