Siakam chipped in 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 loss to Utah.

Although Siakam's final results were fine on paper, the Pacers showed no defensive mettle in the interior and allowed the Jazz to walk all over them. Indiana's 1-10 record shows just how badly they are struggling. Despite the poor start, Siakam's high usage and opportunity make him a worthy fantasy candidate every time he takes the floor.