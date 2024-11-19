Siakam finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 130-119 loss to Toronto.

Siakam recorded a double-double for the first time since Oct. 30, and while he's lacked a bit of consistency on a game-to-game basis, he's been very productive in recent weeks. Since the beginning of November, the star forward is averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 steals across 34.7 minutes per contest on nine appearances.