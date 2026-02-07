Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Shooting woes in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam provided 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to Milwaukee.
Siakam returned from a one-game absence due to rest purposes and struggled with efficiency, though he still finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer. The star forward has shot the ball well from beyond the arc this season, though he has had his fair share of struggles recently, shooting just 26.9 percent from downtown over his last five outings. On a more positive note, he has scored at least 19 points in 11 straight games and continues to operate as Indiana's clear top option on the offensive end.
