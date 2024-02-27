Siakam produced 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors.

Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin (34 points) kept the Pacers afloat amid a quiet showing from Tyrese Haliburton (nine points, 2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt). Siakam's 22 shot attempts matched his high since being traded to Indiana, and it's safe to say that he's comfortable in the offense.