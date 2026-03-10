This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Sidelined with knee sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Siakam is out for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a right knee sprain.
Siakam looked sharp in Sunday's matchup against Portland, but he'll take a seat Tuesday after suffering a knee injury. Kobe Brown and Micah Potter should be in line for more chances in the frontcourt with Siakam sidelined.