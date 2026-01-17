Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Sitting out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam (rest) is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Saturday is marking just the second absence of the season for the star forward. The expectation is that Siakam will be good to go for Monday's contest against the 76ers. With the Pacers missing several key players Saturday, Jarace Walker should see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
