Siakam agreed Wednesday with the Pacers on a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Siakam plans to officially sign the contract once the free agency moratorium ends July 6. After coming over from Toronto in Jan. 17 trade, Siakam proved to be an ideal fit in the Pacers frontcourt and was instrumental in helping lead Indiana to an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Over his 41 regular-season appearances with the Pacers following the trade, Siakam averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.