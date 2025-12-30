Siakam racked up 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-119 loss to the Rockets.

Amid what's been a rough year for the Pacers so far, Siakam has been a mainstay in the lineup with dependable production. The star forward has played all but one of Indiana's first 34 contests, averaging 23.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes per game.