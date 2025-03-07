Siakam posted 35 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to Atlanta.
Siakam led the way for Indiana offensively and on the boards Thursday, leading all Pacers in scoring and shots made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up one board shy of a double-double. Siakam has been hot as of late, tallying 35 or more points in two of his last four outings.
