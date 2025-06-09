Siakam closed with 15 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Siakam, who was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals, has been relatively quiet against the Thunder so far. Through two games, he's averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks, shooting a combined 10-for-26 from the field. With the series tied at one win apiece, Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Indiana.