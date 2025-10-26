Siakam totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Following his 32-point, 15-rebound performance in the Pacers' season opener on Thursday, Siakam was limited to just 26 minutes in their 25-point loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Memphis jumped out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it, going up by as many as 30 points during the final frame. If Bennedict Mathurin (foot) misses any time moving forward, Siakam becomes the focal point of Indiana's offense.