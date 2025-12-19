Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Tallies five stocks vs. New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam logged 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks over 38 minutes during the Pacers' 114-113 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.
It was a nice bounce-back performance from Siakam after his 11-point performance during Sunday's loss to the Wizards. He showed his prowess on both ends of the floor Thursday, tying his season highs in both blocks and steals while finishing second on the Pacers in scoring behind Andrew Nembhard (31 points). Through seven games since Dec. 1, Siakam has averaged 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals over 33.0 minutes per game.
