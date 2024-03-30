Siakam had 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 109-90 win over the Lakers.

The former Raptor led the Pacers in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the eighth time in the last 12 games. Over that stretch, Siakam has averaged 23.3 points, 9.4 boards, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor.