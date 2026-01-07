Siakam posted 22 points (9-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes during the Pacers' 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Siakam scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in an unsuccessful effort to hold off the Cavaliers' late surge. It wasn't the most efficient performance out of the veteran forward, but he has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six outings and has posted at least two steals in four of those games. Over that six-game span, Siakam has averaged 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.3 minutes per game.