Siakam tallied 26 points (11-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during the Pacers' 135-119 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Siakam put together another solid stat line Monday as he led the Pacers in both points and rebounds (including five offensive boards). The veteran forward has scored at least 22 points in eight of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.0 points (on 52.6 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.6 minutes per game.