Siakam ended Sunday's 115-99 win over the Hornets with 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

The 29-year-old forward came close to producing his second triple-double in 10 games as a member of the Pacers. Siakam has hit the ground running with his new club, averaging 21.6 points, 7.3 boards, 5.2 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.8 steals for his new club while shooting 56.2 percent from the floor.