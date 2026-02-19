Siakam (personal), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, won't play in Friday's rematch with Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam is tending to a personal matter, and he won't be able to join the team for either of Indiana's next two meetings with the Wizards. The star forward's next chance to return now comes when the Pacers take on the Mavericks on Sunday. Jarace Walker belongs in the streaming conversation in all fantasy settings, while Micah Potter should also see enough playing time to work his way into the deep-league mix.