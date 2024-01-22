Siakam finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 117-110 loss to Phoenix.

Siakam handed out a team-high assist total while ending as one of three Pacers with 15 or more points despite dealing with foul trouble throughout Sunday's contest. Siakam has tallied seven or more assists in nine games this season, adding 15 or more points in all nine of those outings.