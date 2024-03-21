Siakam notched 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 122-103 win over Detroit.

Siakam led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while leading Indiana in free throws made and ending two board shy of a double-double in a well-rounded performance. Siakam has recorded 25 or more points in 21 games this season, including in two of his last three outings. He has now posted at least 25 points and eight boards in nine contests.