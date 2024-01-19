Siakam (recently traded) traveled with the Pacers to Portland for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers but is uncertain to play, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Siakam was traded from the Raptors to the Pacers on Wednesday but has yet to make his Indiana debut. Fantasy managers should wait for an official injury report to clarify Siakam's status against Portland.
