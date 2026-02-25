Siakam (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

It appears as though Siakam will miss a second consecutive game as he recovers from a left wrist sprain. The doubtful tag for the Pacers' last two games -- rather than being ruled out from the get-go -- means that the veteran forward can be considered day-to-day. Ben Sheppard figures to remain in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest if Siakam doesn't play.