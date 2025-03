Siakam (elbow) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Siakam isn't 100 percent healthy and is dealing with some soreness, but the big man will give it a go Friday. He's averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks across 31.8 minutes per game in six outings this month.