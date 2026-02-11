Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
Siakam will join a handful of other key players on the shelf for the final game before the All-Star break. Jarace Walker (illness) and Micah Potter (ankle) are questionable, so the Pacers could lean on a lot of small-ball lineups Wednesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Drops 30 points in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 18 points vs. Toronto•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Shooting woes in defeat•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Will rest Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 20 but struggles with shot•