default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Siakam (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.

Siakam will join a handful of other key players on the shelf for the final game before the All-Star break. Jarace Walker (illness) and Micah Potter (ankle) are questionable, so the Pacers could lean on a lot of small-ball lineups Wednesday.

More News