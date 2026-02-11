Jackson racked up 19 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime win over the Knicks.

Jackson chipped in across all major categories, taking advantage of what could end up being a nice opportunity. With Johnny Furphy (knee) done for the season, there is a world where Jackson could have a meaningful role moving forward. Coupled with the fact that Indiana is likely to rest players on a consistent basis, managers could certainly give Jackson a look as a speculative fantasy piece.