Jackson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jackson will return to the starting unit for this matchup since Andrew Nembhard will be out due to rest. Jackson is averaging 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in a starting role this season.
