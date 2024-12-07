Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson will return to the bench due to the return of Andrew Nembhard to the first unit. The former Texas A&M standout is averaging 4.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game when coming off the bench, so his fantasy upside will undoubtedly take a hit since he won't be in the lineup.