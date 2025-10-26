Jackson (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jackson was trending toward playing and is now officially set to make his season debut after missing time with a hamstring injury. It's unclear whether he'll start, but he's expected to share point guard duties with RayJ Dennis, while Ben Sheppard should also see increased backcourt usage with Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and Bennedict Mathurin (foot) sidelined.