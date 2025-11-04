Jackson (hamstring) did not return to Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks, finishing with seven points (1-4, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

Jackson went straight back to the locker room after tweaking his hamstring Monday, and given the tricky nature of these injuries, it wouldn't be shocking if he missed Wednesday's game in Brooklyn. The Pacers are expected to provide an update on the two-way player's status by Tuesday night. If he's ultimately ruled out for Wednesday's contest, that could allow Ben Sheppard to return to the starting five.