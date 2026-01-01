Jackson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Pacers' 112-110 loss to the Magic.

Though Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle used 11 players Wednesday, Jackson wasn't included among the group, as the return of Ben Sheppard (calf) from an 11-game absence left no available minutes on the wing. Even if Sheppard hadn't returned, Jackson might have been at risk of falling out of the rotation anyway, after he had been limited to just four minutes of garbage-time run in the Pacers' previous game Monday against the Rockets. Jackson is on a two-way deal with Indiana, so if his playing time remains scarce at the NBA level in future contests, he could be assigned to the G League's Noblesville Boom in order to pick up meaningful minutes.