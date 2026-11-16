Jackson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 loss to Philadelphia.

Jackson drew the start in the absence of Andrew Nembhard (hip) on Sunday, tallying a season-high eight dimes as Indiana's primary orchestrator. It's also worth noting Jackson registered 20 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and four steals in his last start during the Nov. 2 loss to Atlanta, so he should continue carrying plenty of streaming appeal for however long Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) are sidelined.