Jackson registered 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Atlanta.

Jackson made the most of Indiana's depleted backcourt, delivering an excellent defensive performance while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer. With Andrew Nembhard (neck) and several other rotation players unavailable, Jackson handled an expanded role and nearly helped the Pacers complete a late comeback. His six combined steals and blocks made this an especially productive fantasy outing, though his workload could shrink as Indiana gets healthier.