Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Game-time call for Friday
Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Jackson picked up a right ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, and his status is now uncertain for Friday. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.