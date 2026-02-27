Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Gets standard contract with Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pacers converted Jackson's two-way contract to a three-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jackson has played on a two-way contract in each of the last three years, but his strong play this season has led to the Pacers rewarding the four-year pro with a standard contract that is partially guaranteed next season and non-guaranteed for the third year, per Tony East of Forbes.com. Jackson has scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings (one start), and over that span he has averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 threes over 24.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Solid line in loss•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Pops for 21 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Not starting vs. Brooklyn•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Across-the-board production•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Starting sans Furphy•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Scores 24 points in loss•