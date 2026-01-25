This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Iffy against Atlanta
Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Jackson could miss a second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. Bennedict Mathurin (thumb, questionable), T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard would be candidates for extra minutes if Jackson is unable to suit up.