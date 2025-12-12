Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Iffy for Friday
Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Jackson logged 14 points, one rebound and five assists in 16 minutes Thursday night for the Noblesville Boom, and he'll now meet the team in Philly with the hope of suiting up Friday. The team should have official word on his availability closer to tipoff.
