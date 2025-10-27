Jackson (hamstring) tallied four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 10 minutes in Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Heading into Sunday, the Pacers were down seven players due to injury, but the return of Jackson from a two-game absence helped provide a bit of reinforcement. Though Indiana had an acute need for backcourt help in particular, Jackson was still eased in with a light workload for his season debut after he hadn't played since straining his right hamstring in an Oct. 11 preseason contest. With point guard Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) looking likely to miss additional time, Jackson could be a candidate to see his minutes rise as he becomes further removed from the hamstring injury, but he'll also have to fend off fellow two-way players RayJ Dennis and Taelon Peter (groin) for playing time.