Jackson (leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson continues to deal with a left leg injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. The Texas A&M product appeared in 28 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.