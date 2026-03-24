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Jackson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic.

During Monday's contest, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle deviated from his recent approach and ran a more streamlined nine-man rotation while handing three of the team's established starters (Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith) 30-plus minutes apiece. As a result, Jackson and Kobe Brown were squeezed out of the rotation, but both should be able to reclaim roles before long. The 16-56 Pacers have little at stake beyond draft position over their final 10 games, which likely means that players like Siakam, Nembhard and Nesmith could be rested frequently and/or have their minutes pulled back. Aside from missing two contests due to a hamstring injury, Jackson had appeared in each of the Pacers' other nine games in March prior to Monday and averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.

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