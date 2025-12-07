Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Jackson continues to be sidelined by a right hamstring strain, which has prevented him from playing in a regular-season game since Nov. 3 against the Bucks. He has progressed enough in his recovery to ramp up his practice activity, which gives him a chance to return Friday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Active in practice•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Still out with hamstring injury•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Won't go against Pistons•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Remaining out vs. Cavs•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Still out vs. Hornets•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Another absence coming•