Jackson won't start against the Nets on Wednesday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Jackson got the starting nod in Tuesday's overtime win over New York but will slide to the second unit Wednesday. Over eight appearances off the bench since the beginning of January, the two-way player has averaged 8.8 points in 11.9 minutes per contest. However, Indiana will be extremely shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, so he'll likely see a sizable workload.